|
09.03.2024 11:09:11
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, March 9, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights1
|Net total number of voting rights2
|February 29, 2024
|37,078,357
|37,078,357
|36,953,072
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
- GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - February 2024
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA
Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: SMI geht über 11'600 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas leichter -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Gewinne zum Wochenschluss an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach oben. Der DAX schloss letztlich etwas tiefer. An der Wall Street war ein schwächerer Handel zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}