SMI 11'210 -0.3%  SPI 14'654 -0.3%  Dow 38'712 0.5%  DAX 16'922 -0.7%  Euro 0.9424 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'679 -0.3%  Gold 2'035 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38'165 1.8%  Dollar 0.8748 0.6%  Öl 79.0 0.2% 
Gaztransport et technigaz Aktie [Valor: 23755397 / ISIN: FR0011726835]
07.02.2024

GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Gaztransport et technigaz
131.00 EUR 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, February 7, 2024

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
January 31, 202437,078,35737,078,35736,953,072

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        


1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment


