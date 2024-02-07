|
07.02.2024 19:13:53
GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital
Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, February 7, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights1
|Net total number of voting rights2
|January 31, 2024
|37,078,357
|37,078,357
|36,953,072
Investor Relations Contact
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).
2 Excluding treasury shares
Attachment
- GTT Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2024
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gaztransport et technigaz SA
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht leichter in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zur Wochenmitte unterhalb der Nulllinie. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}