04.03.2021 03:51:00

GTT FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages GTT Communications, Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important March 15 Deadline - GTT

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased GTT securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the GTT class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1927.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.  A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources.  The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors.  In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. 

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GTT's internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; (2) GTT's previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; (3) inadequate internal controls would result in delays in GTT's 10-Q quarterly reports; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the GTT class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1927.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.   

No Class Has Been Certified.  Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one.  You may select counsel of your choice.  You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtt-final-deadline-rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-gtt-communications-inc-investors-with-large-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-march-15-deadline--gtt-301240183.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

