17.10.2023 21:42:40
GTT: 2023/24 financial agenda
2023/24 financial agenda
Paris – October 17, 2023. GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, announces that the publication of the 2023 third-quarter activity update, originally planned on 25 October 2023 after close of trading, has been rescheduled on the same day, before opening of trading.
Furthermore, the financial agenda for the 2024 financial year is as follows:
- Publication of 2023 full-year results: February 26, 2024 (after close of trading)
- 2024 first-quarter activity update: April 19, 2024 (after close of trading)
- Shareholders’ Meeting: June 12, 2024
- Publication of 2024 half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading)
- 2024 third-quarter activity update: October 25, 2024 (after close of trading)
About GTT
GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.
GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87
Media contact:
press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 56 37
For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.
Attachment
