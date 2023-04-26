Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GTO Wizard Becomes Official Strategy Partner of PokerGO® and the PGT®

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company, and the PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) today announced a new partnership with GTO Wizard, the #1 app for poker players, that sees GTO Wizard become an official strategy partner of PokerGO and the PGT.

GTO Wizard Becomes Official Strategy Partner of PokerGO® and the PGT®

PokerGO® and the PokerGO Tour® (PGT®) today announced a new partnership with GTO Wizard, the #1 app for poker players.

GTO Wizard is the ultimate tool for poker players looking to elevate their game. Users can browse GTO solutions, analyze hand histories, practice against GTO opponents, and explore the latest strategy insight through a wealth of study plans and coachings.

Poker enthusiasts can go to gtowizard.com/pokergo to receive free 24-hour access to GTO Wizard and 10% off their first purchase.

"Poker strategy is constantly evolving - it's highly evident through watching PokerGO content that the game is much different than it once was and today's poker viewer is more savvy than ever," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "With its state-of-the-art platform and forward-thinking approach, GTO Wizard is truly the best of the best. As we continue to advance our content at PokerGO, the partnership with GTO Wizard allows us to provide enhanced access to industry-leading tools that can help poker players take their game to the next level."

"In many ways, it is a dream come true to partner with PokerGO," said Matt Chmelo, GTO Wizard founder. "At GTO Wizard, our mission is to develop the ultimate tools that simplify the lives of poker players and elevate their skills to the next level. With this goal in mind, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with PokerGO, the world's best and largest poker content company. We are confident that combining our know-how will result in a revolution in how poker is televised." 

As part of the partnership, GTO Wizard will receive strategic integrations across PokerGO platforms, including PokerGO and PGT live broadcasts, and cross-marketing promotions. The two sides are also working on plans to host an annual GTO Wizard-branded event inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas.

About PokerGO®
PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company delivering industry-leading programming around the world to consumers. PokerGO delivers more than 100 days of live poker annually. PokerGO's video-on-demand library includes original content that provides unmatched access to the world of poker. For more information, visit http://www.pokergo.com/. Become a part of the PokerGO community on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Discord.

Contact:
Donnie Peters
donnie@pokergo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gto-wizard-becomes-official-strategy-partner-of-pokergo-and-the-pgt-301808953.html

SOURCE Poker Go

