SMI 10’756 0.4%  SPI 13’429 0.3%  Dow 31’493 -0.4%  DAX 13’929 0.3%  Euro 1.0840 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’689 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -0.2%  Bitcoin 46’444 0.2%  Dollar 0.8949 -0.2%  Öl 63.0 -0.8% 
19.02.2021 09:00:00

GTN Technical Staffing Plans to Expand Operations Into More Regions Globally

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN Technical Staffing is an Information Technology recruitment and staffing company based in Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ near Phoenix. Its footprint in the IT recruitment sector encompasses talent acquisition and staffing of technical staff for different companies globally. GTN offers scalable solutions concerning technical staffing and employs a dedicated recruitment process.

GTN Technical Staffing Logo

The company's leading solutions include staff augmentation and direction hire placement for companies surging in the Fortune 2000 list. The companies in its portfolio are thriving names in cybersecurity, payroll management, field services, professional services, and digital. GTN
boasts a complete team of recruitment experts who are trained and certified professionals. They have endured professional training in boot camps, seminars, and outreaching programs aimed at their professional development.

The company brings 21 years of experience in the IT staffing and recruitment sector. Many of their customers have leveraged GTN's recruitment services to embrace dynamic markets. Organizations entering new markets or embracing changing trends must capitalize on human capital - the expert personnel to bring their input of knowledge, skills, and necessary experience.

Each organization's success primarily depends on its products and services. Innovation, excellence, and consistency are certain factors which are sacred to successful business operations and quarterly profits. There is a growing need for technical staff in the respective markets of cybersecurity, payroll management, field services, professional services, and digital. This is where GTN steps in with its specialized services and a commitment to integrity, innovation, strategy, and speed. The company holds these values sacred to its operations and are the fundamental frontiers paving the way for its success.

The company's recruiters have all completed the most demanding professional training from our program manager. GTN also has a dedicated Innovation Lab focused on creating better sourcing and procuring talent for our branches to bring the newest, most successful solutions to our customers. They invest in the latest resources to get the edge over other recruiters in seeking the best talent.

Investing in and developing a detail-oriented but fast-moving recruitment team is how they succeed with existing clients and prospects. GTN is one of the few staffing agencies in Dallas and Phoenix that has a professional technical team trained in the technology they recruit (i.e. applications, networking, programming, .Net, etc.). GTN is able to scale up as needed using technology and suggested process improvements in order to service its clients efficiently and effectively.

Media Contact:
Bianca Leon Rodrigues
+1 (469) 815-7866
biancalrodr@gmail.com

Related Images

gtn-technical-staffing-logo.png
GTN Technical Staffing Logo
GTN Technical Staffing Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtn-technical-staffing-plans-to-expand-operations-into-more-regions-globally-301231483.html

SOURCE GTN Technical Staffing

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

CS Group 12.43
1.14 %
The Swatch Grp 265.90
0.91 %
Alcon 64.58
0.65 %
CieFinRichemont 87.50
0.62 %
UBS Group 13.84
0.62 %
Geberit 550.60
0.11 %
Novartis 80.01
0.01 %
Roche Hldg G 306.15
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 82.38
-0.24 %
SGS 2’708.00
-0.26 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:09
SMI gibt weiter nach
06:57
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel?
06:55
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
18.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Double Coupon BRC auf BioNTech & Moderna
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
18.02.21
Schroders: Drei entscheidende Elemente beim nachhaltigen Investieren
12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
mehr

https://youtu.be/ttdGoq1J1a0

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlés Kassen klingelten 2020 - Nespresso und Gesundheitsprodukte gewinnen an Gewicht
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Von diesen Aktien trennt sich Buffett im vierten Quartal 2020
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Bitcoin in Rekordreichweite - ETF-Start in Kanada
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse schreibt im vierten Quartal weniger Verlust als erwartet
Swiss Re schreibt im Coronajahr Verlust von 878 Millionen Dollar
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Tesla ruft auch in Deutschland Fahrzeuge zurück - Aktie in Rot
DOTTIKON-Aktie springt an: DOTTIKON ES will Standort in nächsten 7 Jahren ausbauen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch: SMI und DAX eröffnen im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex haben den Freitagshandel freundlich begonnen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost sind zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit