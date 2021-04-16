GT Apeiron Therapeutics Strengthens Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Lenden and Dr. Honggang Bi has been appointed as new members of the Advisory Board at GT Apeiron Therapeutics, an AI empowered drug discovery start-up developing oncology therapeutics. Mr. Lenden and Dr. Bi add further expertise in drug discovery innovation, translational medicine, and clinical development; and deep knowledge and perspectives from both USA and Asia-Pacific region, to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Keith Lenden is a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with a proven track record in company formation, executive and project leadership, corporate development and product and market strategy. Mr. Lenden is a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and a co-founder of Autobahn Therapeutics, Boundless Bio, Receptos (acquired by Celgene), and Abide Therapeutics (acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S).

Dr. Honggang Bi is currently Senior Vice President, Drug Development Head APAC, and General Manager China at Covance by Labcorp, a proven global leader and expert in preclinical development, clinical trial testing and clinical trial management. Dr. Bi brings more than 28 years of industry experience as he held R&D leadership roles at companies such as SmithKline Beecham, Parke-Davis, Pfizer, and Frontage, prior to joining Covance.

The Advisory Board will help support the advancement of Company's differentiated portfolio, including next generation selective CDK inhibitors for oncology.

About GT Apeiron Therapeutics

GT Apeiron Therapeutics is a Shanghai-headquartered biotechnology platform utilizing artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art technologies for drug discovery. For more information please visit: http://www.apeiron-bio.com/

