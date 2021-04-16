 GT Apeiron Therapeutics Strengthens Advisory Board | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’199 0.4%  SPI 14’300 0.3%  Dow 34’036 0.9%  DAX 15’255 0.3%  Euro 1.1036 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’993 0.4%  Gold 1’764 1.5%  Bitcoin 58’531 0.9%  Dollar 0.9221 -0.1%  Öl 66.8 0.8% 
16.04.2021 03:00:00

GT Apeiron Therapeutics Strengthens Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Lenden and Dr. Honggang Bi has been appointed as new members of the Advisory Board at GT Apeiron Therapeutics, an AI empowered drug discovery start-up developing oncology therapeutics. Mr. Lenden and Dr. Bi add further expertise in drug discovery innovation, translational medicine, and clinical development; and deep knowledge and perspectives from both USA and Asia-Pacific region, to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Keith Lenden is a seasoned entrepreneur and leader in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries with a proven track record in company formation, executive and project leadership, corporate development and product and market strategy. Mr. Lenden is a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and a co-founder of Autobahn Therapeutics, Boundless Bio, Receptos (acquired by Celgene), and Abide Therapeutics (acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S).

Dr. Honggang Bi is currently Senior Vice President, Drug Development Head APAC, and General Manager China at Covance by Labcorp, a proven global leader and expert in preclinical development, clinical trial testing and clinical trial management. Dr. Bi brings more than 28 years of industry experience as he held R&D leadership roles at companies such as SmithKline Beecham, Parke-Davis, Pfizer, and Frontage, prior to joining Covance.

The Advisory Board will help support the advancement of Company's differentiated portfolio, including next generation selective CDK inhibitors for oncology.

About GT Apeiron Therapeutics

GT Apeiron Therapeutics is a Shanghai-headquartered biotechnology platform utilizing artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art technologies for drug discovery. For more information please visit: http://www.apeiron-bio.com/ 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-apeiron-therapeutics-strengthens-advisory-board-301269954.html

SOURCE GT Apeiron Therapeutics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
15.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Varta - jetzt entdecken
15.04.21 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
15.04.21 Weekly-Hits: China – Langfristiges Wachstumspotenzial / Logitech, Sonova, Temenos – Technologie “Made in Switzerland”
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen
Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie steigt
Relief Therapeutics bleibt auch 2020 in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt
Coinbase-Börsengang erfolgreich: Starker erster Handelstag auf dem Börsenparkett
Krypto-Bulle Mike Novogratz kauft Facebook-Aktien
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
CureVac-Aktie legt zu: CureVac macht weiter Verluste - Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Impfstoff im 2. Quartal geplant
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
Strategische Partnerschaften mit McDonald's & Co.: Sollten Anleger bei der Beyond Meat-Aktie jetzt zugreifen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit