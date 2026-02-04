GSK Q4 Results Climb; Sees Growth In FY26, Backs 2031 Sales View - Update

(RTTNews) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported Wednesday higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, and issued fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting increase in core profit and turnover.

Further, the firm reaffirmed its long-term outlooks, projecting 2031 sales outlook of more than 40 billion pounds.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects growth in core earnings per share as well as core operating profit between 7% and 9 percent, and turnover between 3% and 5 percent, all at constant exchange rates.

Luke Miels, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, stated, "GSK delivered another strong performance in 2025, driven mainly by Specialty Medicines, with double-digit sales growth in Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation (RI&I), Oncology and HIV. … We expect this positive momentum to continue in 2026, which will be a key year of execution and operational delivery with strong focus on commercial launches and accelerating R&D."

Further, GSK has declared an increased dividend for the fourth quarter of 18p per share and 66p per share for the full year 2025, reflecting strong business performance. The expected dividend for 2026 is 70p per share.

In the fourth quarter, profit before taxation grew to 950 million pounds from last year's 563 million pounds.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased to 636 million pounds or 15.8 pence per share from 414 million pounds or 10.1 pence per share a year ago.

Core pre-tax profit was 1.48 billion pounds, compared to 1.29 billion pounds last year. Core attributable profit was 1.03 billion pounds or 25.5 pence per share, compared to 946 million pounds or 23.2 pence per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to 8.618 billion pounds from 8.117 billion pounds last year.

