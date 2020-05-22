22.05.2020 01:11:00

GSK partners with Samsung Biologics to secure additional manufacturing capacity for innovative biopharmaceutical portfolio

LONDON and SONGDO, South Korea, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) have entered into a partnership to provide GSK with additional capacity to manufacture and supply GSK's innovative biopharmaceutical therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide GSK with additional capacity for large-scale biopharmaceutical product manufacturing. This capacity will be flexible depending on GSK's future needs and will supplement GSK's existing manufacturing network.

Regis Simard, President, Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain, GSK, said, "Today's agreement with Samsung Biologics complements and reinforces our existing world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing capability and will help ensure we can continue to deliver the transformative medicines that patients need."

"We are very proud and excited to announce this long-term agreement with GSK," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Samsung Biologics entered the biopharma industry with the goal to help our clients bring valuable biological medicines to patients faster. We are thrilled to partner with GSK, a company who shares the vision."

The agreement is worth more than $231 million USD over the next eight years. It will initially cover commercial production of Benlysta (belimumab), with technology transfer starting in 2020 and first commercial supply expected in 2022. The intention is to expand to additional specialty-care products in the future.

About Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Biologics is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and analytical testing services. With a proven regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.gsk.com

Press Contact:
Samsung Biologics | Claire Kimcair.kim@samsung.com
GSK | Tim Foley: tim.x.foley@gsk.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsk-partners-with-samsung-biologics-to-secure-additional-manufacturing-capacity-for-innovative-biopharmaceutical-portfolio-301064072.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

