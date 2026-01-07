Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2026 08:45:15

GSK: European Commission Approves Shingrix In Prefilled Syringe

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced the European Commission's approval of Shingrix in a prefilled syringe. The current vaccine presentation comprises two vials. The company said the new prefilled syringe simplifies the vaccine administration process for healthcare professionals. The approval is based on data confirming technical comparability between the prefilled syringe and the existing vaccine presentation.

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: "This new presentation of Shingrix has been designed to improve ease of administration, helping healthcare professionals to provide protection against shingles."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

