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GlaxoSmithKline Aktie 334234 / US37733W1053

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13.04.2026 03:46:18

GSK Announces Positive Phase I Results For Mo-Rez In Ovarian And Endometrial Cancer

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced encouraging findings from its global phase I BEHOLD-1 clinical trial for mocertatug rezetecan (Mo-Rez), a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the B7-H4 antigen. At the highest doses evaluated, Mo-Rez monotherapy achieved confirmed objective response rates of 62% in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and 67% in recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer (EC).

Currently, treatment options for patients with PROC and advanced EC are limited, with modest response rates. B7-H4, an immune checkpoint widely expressed in ovarian and endometrial cancers but low in normal tissues, offers potential for a differentiated precision therapy. The responses observed across varying levels of B7-H4 expression highlight Mo-Rez's broad potential in gynecologic cancers and reinforce the relevance of targeting this antigen.

At the highest doses in BEHOLD-1, few patients discontinued treatment due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAE)—0% in PROC and 4% in EC. The most common TRAE was nausea (82% in PROC; 75% in EC). Grade =3 TRAEs occurred in 64% of PROC patients and 54% of EC patients, primarily hematologic in nature, consistent with expectations for this class of therapy. Rates of interstitial lung disease or pneumonitis were low, with all cases mild to moderate. The interim analysis showed that the median duration of response had not yet been reached. Based on these findings, the recommended dose for the first phase III trials—BEHOLD-Ovarian01 and BEHOLD-Endometrial01—is 5.8 mg/kg.

The company stated that the promising efficacy and safety profile supports the launch of five pivotal phase III trials in 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

GSK closed at $58.21, marking a decline of $0.15 or 0.26%. In overnight trading at 8:41:46 PM EDT, the stock edged up slightly to $58.29, an increase of $0.08 or 0.14%.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
10.04.26 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
10.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Auf Erholungskurs?
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’753.65 19.94 BCISGU
Short 14’031.48 14.00 BY8SXU
Short 14’559.49 8.92 SWOBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’183.28 10.04.2026 17:30:03
Long 12’696.52 19.94 SKPBQU
Long 12’396.43 13.85 SZXBHU
Long 11’871.07 8.89 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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