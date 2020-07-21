21.07.2020 13:12:00

(GSB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of GlobalSCAPE; Is $9.50 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. ("GlobalSCAPE" or the "Company")(NYSE: GSB) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to HelpSystems, LLC ("HelpSystems").  

On July 20, 2020, GlobalSCAPE announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with HelpSystems. Under the terms of the deal, GlobeSCAPE shareholders will receive $9.50 for each share of GlobeSCAPE they own.

The investigation concerns whether the GlobalSCAPE board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for GlobalSCAPE shares of common stock. The 52-week high for GlobalSCAPE was $14.25

If you are a shareholder of GlobalSCAPE and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsb-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-proposed-sale-of-globalscape-is-9-50-a-fair-price-301096945.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

