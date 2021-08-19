SMI 12’545 0.5%  SPI 16’065 0.5%  Dow 34’961 -1.1%  DAX 15’966 0.3%  Euro 1.0736 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’189 -0.2%  Gold 1’787 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’936 0.2%  Dollar 0.9167 0.0%  Öl 67.5 -2.3% 

19.08.2021 02:40:00

Grupo Mateus: Notice to the Market - Increase in Shareholder Interest

SÃO LUIZ, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Mateus has just published a notice to the market informing that, as of August 17, 2021, Squadra Investimentos holds a shareholder position of above 5% of the total issued common shares. This was the first time that the company, almost a year after its IPO, recorded an share acquisition at this level.

The increase occurred after the release of 2021 second quarter results, which showed that the Company maintained its strong growth pace, with a 29% increase in net revenue. The good performance is mainly due to the strong expansion plan, with the inauguration of 45 stores in the 12-month period ended in June 2021.

In addition to the robust expansion in the states where the Company was already present (Maranhão, Pará and Piauí), Grupo Mateus now has two stores in the state of Ceará (Tianguá, opened in May/2021 and Sobral, opened in August/2021) and as announced during the 2Q 21 earnings presentation, it will expand its operations to the other states in the Northeast region, thus including the states of Pernambuco, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, which increases in 134% the addressable market for the Group's businesses.

Contact:
Marcelo Korber
Email: marcelo.korber@grupomateus.com.br
Telephone: +55 11 97130-7170

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-mateus-notice-to-the-market---increase-in-shareholder-interest-301358504.html

SOURCE Grupo Mateus

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.08.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.08.21 Wachstumskurs hält Lieferando-Eigner in roten Zahlen
18.08.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post nach Zukauf gesucht
18.08.21 SMI-Höhenflug setzt sich fort
18.08.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Seitwärtsbewegung in dünner Luft / Swisscom – Seitwärtsbewegung am Widerstand
17.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Intel Corp
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
poenina-Aktie im Plus: poenina entmachtet CEO Claude Bregy
Wall Street schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit