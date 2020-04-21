21.04.2020 01:22:00

Grupo LALA Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

MEXICO CITY, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the first quarter 2020. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

(PRNewsfoto/Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.)

Quarter Highlights:

  • +5.1% YOY constant currency Branded Sales increase
  • 9.4% EBITDA margin; a 15.0% YOY decrease due to margin contraction in Mexico and Brazil
  • +250 bps sequential EBITDA margin recovery in Mexico
  • -53.8% YOY in Net Income due to lower Operating Profit in Mexico and Brazil
  • -270 bps Working Capital improvement to 0.3% of sales, driven by negative Working Capital in Mexico
  • Leverage ratio: 3.2x
  • COVID-19: All facilities continue uninterrupted production, increased cash position 4.4x to strengthen liquidity

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter and the year ended on March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

MXN$ in millions

Q1'19

% Sales

Q1'20

% Sales


Var. %

Var. bps

Branded Sales (1)

18,297


18,905



3.3%


Raw Materials and Others Sales

411


499



21.6%


Net Sales

18,707

100%

19,405

100%


3.7%


Gross Profit

6,619

35.4%

6,389

32.9%


(3.5%)

(250 bps)

Operating Income

1,455

7.8%

1,045

5.4%


(28.1%)

(240 bps)

EBITDA (2)

2,155

11.5%

1,831

9.4%


(15.0%)

(210 bps)

Net Income

560

3.0%

258

1.3%


(53.8%)

(170 bps)

(1)  Branded Sales exclude raw materials sales

(2)  EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"LALA's resilience to today's COVID-19 challenges underscores the strength of our brands, business and market position as important competitive advantages. LALA benefits from a guaranteed milk supply, proprietary refrigerated distribution network and an extensive market-leading brand portfolio of the important nutritious food staples currently in demand, while also addressing all market segments, demographics and price-points. The current situation is also aligned with our strategy of stabilizing operations and restoring profitability in Mexico, which ensures we are well positioned to serve our customers' increased needs and related opportunities in the market. Our balance sheet is solid and we have an experienced leadership team that will take action to help us not only weather this crisis, but continue to transform our business for the better."

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release:
http://www.lala.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Earnings-release-Q120-v9.pdf

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish:
http://www.lala.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Reporte-Resultados-1T20-v4.pdf

CONFERENCE CALL
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Arquímedes Celis (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and David González (IRO)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139023

To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725

To access the replay service (7 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13701696

CONTACT – INVESTOR RELATIONS
David González Peláez and Elías Rangel 
Tel.: +52 55 5814 - 7192 
Investor.relations@grupolala.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-reports-first-quarter-2020-results-301043915.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 424.60
4.15 %
Alcon 51.76
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’290.00
2.36 %
Roche Hldg G 334.50
2.34 %
Nestle 108.36
2.19 %
Swisscom 520.80
0.62 %
Sika 160.60
0.03 %
LafargeHolcim 36.92
-0.22 %
The Swatch Grp 197.40
-0.58 %
Geberit 409.40
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
20.04.20
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
20.04.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger nominiert Franz Richter als Nachfolger von Remo Lütolf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street traten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB