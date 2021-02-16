SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’547 0.3%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0806 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’796 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’419 1.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 63.3 -0.1% 

16.02.2021 20:00:00

Grupo LALA Announces Dividend Payment

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB) , announces that, as resolved by its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 23, 2020 (the "Meeting"), the payment of an annual cash dividend of $ 0.6152 pesos will be made for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation, payable in four installments of MXN $0.1538 each, against the delivery of the corresponding coupon.

Accordingly, on February 24, 2021, the fourth and last dividend payment referenced above will be made against the delivery of coupon No. 27, in the amount of MXN $0.1538 for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation as of the payment date.

In accordance with the Meeting's resolution, the cash dividend will be taken from earnings generated as of fiscal year 2014 and are thus subject to a 10% income tax retention according to applicable tax regulation.

Regarding the definitive share certificates deposited with the S.D. Indeval (Institución para el Depósito de Valores S.A. de C.V.), the dividend payment will be made through that Institution in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective contracts entered by LALA shareholders with their securities custodian.

For more information:
David González Peláez and Israel Rentería, CFA
investor.relations@grupolala.com

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 30 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-dividend-payment-301229197.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

