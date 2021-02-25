Grupo Elektra Announces Revenues Of Ps.33,663 Million And EBITDA Of Ps.4,125 Million In 4Q20

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues grew 4%, to Ps.33,663 million in the period, compared to Ps.32,417 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.29,537 million, from Ps.26,864 million in the same period of 2019.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,125 million, compared to Ps.5,554 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,338 million this quarter, from Ps.3,698 million in the same period of 2019.

The company reported a net income of Ps.3,118 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,532 million a year ago.



4Q 2019 4Q 2020 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $32,417 $33,663 $1,245 4%









EBITDA $5,554 $4,125 $(1,428) -26%









Operating profit $3,698 $2,338 $(1,360) -37%









Net result $1,532 $3,118 $1,585 ----









Net result per share $6.71 $13.71 $7.00 ----









Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of December 31, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of December 31, 2020, were 227.4 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 4%, as a result of a 28% growth in commercial sales, partially offset by a 13% decrease in financial revenues.

The growth in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.17,260 million, from Ps.13,479 million a year ago— is largely the result of a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles — which boosts business productivity and the mobility of families — telephony — that strengthens the connectivity of a growing number of users — and appliances, that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Sales from the commercial business were further boosted with the development of new stores under a larger surface format, which includes a wide variety of merchandise and services, to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations, with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at any time, further strengthened business performance, in a context of growing online transactions, given the health contingency.

The reduction in financial income — to Ps.16,403 million, from Ps.18,938 million in the previous year — reflects lower interests earned in the period, within the framework of deterioration in economic performance indicators, as a consequence of the health emergency.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.16,212 million, from Ps.14,075 million from the previous year. The growth in costs is explained by a 31% increase in the commercial cost, in line with the strong growth in merchandise sales, partially offset by a 13% reduction in the financial cost, largely derived from lower interests paid, in line with decreasing market rates.

Selling, administrative and marketing expenses grew 4% to Ps.13,325 million as a result, mainly, of higher operating expenses — related to the protection of the health of employees and customers — and personnel expenses — in the framework of extraordinary disbursements for operational restructurings in the face of the new economic context — as well as an increase in advertising expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.4,125 million, from Ps.5,554 million from the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,338 million, compared to Ps.3,698 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The main variations below EBITDA were the following:

An increase of Ps.3,901 million in the other financial results line, which reflect a gain of 10% this quarter in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company — which does not imply cash flow — in comparison to a 1% depreciation a year ago.

Congruent with the results for the quarter, there was an increase of Ps.198 million in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.3,118 million, compared to a net income of Ps.1,532 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

In order to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, a pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,150 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to Ps.24,136 million in the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.7,915 million, from Ps.4,379 million from the previous year. As a result, net debt as of December 31, 2020 was Ps.17,235 million, compared to Ps.19,757 million a year ago.

As of December 31, 2020, the company's stockholders 'equity was Ps.93,645 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.4 times.





As of

December 31, As of

December 31, Change



2019 2020 Ps. %























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,379 $ 7,915 3,537 81% Marketable financial instruments

41,891 32,134 (9,758) (23%) Inventories

11,093 14,324 3,231 29% Accounts receivables

49,095 48,555 (541) (1%) Other current assets

5,478 3,119 (2,359) (43%) Investments in shares

34,909 36,446 1,536 4% Fixed assets

8,180 7,422 (758) (9%) Right of use assets

8,763 8,358 (405) (5%) Other assets

1,406 1,614 207 15%











Total assets

$165,196 $159,886 ($5,310) (3%)











Short-term debt

$ 3,268 $ 10,853 7,585 232% Suppliers

6,885 6,071 (813) (12%) Other short-term liabilities

16,212 14,776 (1,436) (9%) Long-term debt

20,868 14,297 (6,571) (31%) Differed taxes

10,646 9,515 (1,131) (11%) Other long-term debt

9,521 10,729 1,208 13%











Total liabilities

$ 67,399 $ 66,241 ($1,158) (2%)











Stakeholder´s equity

$ 97,797 $ 93,645 ($4,152) (4%)











Liabilities and equity

$165,196 $159,886 ($5,310) (3%) Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2020 grew 7% to Ps.119,106 million, from Ps.110,898 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.7% at the end of the period, compared to 4.2% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 11% to Ps.103,529 million, from Ps.93,253 million a year ago. The default rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, in comparison with 3.7% for the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.172,627 million, 11% higher than the Ps.154,977 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.172,049 million, 14% higher than the Ps.151,184 million a year ago.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico of 1.7 times, consolidates the solid growth prospects of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio — total of eligible liquid assets / total net cash out — was 662%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The estimated capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 14.36%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,601 points of contact, compared to 7,250 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 397 Purpose Financial contact points in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operating efficiency — as well as the closure of 274 contact points in Latin America derived, to a large extent, from the sale of Banco Azteca del Peru.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 37 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with greater surface area, which increases the offer of products and services, and maximizes the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,803 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,429 in the United States, and 369 in Central and South America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Sale of Banco Azteca del Perú

During the quarter, the sale of all Banco Azteca del Perú shares to a group of Peruvian investors with recognized experience in the financial sector was announced.

The parties announced the implementation of an orderly transition process in order to ensure the continuity of operations and security for its users.

Banco Azteca del Perú's operations represented a non-material proportion in relation to all the activities of Grupo Elektra's financial business. As a result of this operation, the company will concentrate its efforts in Mexico, the United States and Central America, which could further boost its solid prospects.

Issuance of Senior Notes for US$500 million

In January, Grupo Elektra announced that its subsidiary Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, successfully placed, through a special purpose vehicle established under the Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, and a 4.875% rate, in international markets. The Senior Notes have a corporate guaranty from the Company.

The issue — which had a credit rating of BBB- by Fitch and BBB+ by HR Ratings — will be used to fund reserve accounts for the payment of obligations under Senior Notes and will strengthen the liquidity of the company, which will allow to further boost Grupo Elektra's financial strength.

Twelve Month Results

Total consolidated revenue in 2020 grew 5% to Ps.120,507 million, from Ps.115,173 million for 2019, as a result of a 21% increase in the commercial business and a 5% reduction in the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.9,812 million, compared to Ps.19,253 million from the previous year. The decrease is largely due to the credit reserves made by Banco Azteca last March, for 100% of the loan amount of Ps.7,243 million from a borrower that initiated a bankruptcy process (Chapter 11) in the United States, as previously announced.

The company reported an operating income of Ps.2,057 million, from an operating profit of Ps.12,271 million a year ago. During the year, a net loss of Ps.1,914 million was registered, compared to a net income of Ps.16,151 million in 2019.



2019 2020 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $115,173 $120,507 $5,334 5%









EBITDA $19,253 $9,812 $(9,441) -49%









Operating result $12,271 $2,057 $(10,214) -83%









Net result $16,151 $(1,914) $(18,064) ----









Net result per share $70.71 $(8.42) $(79.13) ----









Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of December 31, 2019, Elektra* outstanding shares were 228.4 million and as of December 31, 2020, were 227.4 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















4Q19

4Q20

Change

















Financial income 18,938 58%

16,403 49%

(2,535) -13% Commercial income 13,479 42%

17,260 51%

3,781 28% Income 32,417 100%

33,663 100%

1,245 4%

















Financial cost 5,005 15%

4,370 13%

(636) -13% Commercial cost 9,069 28%

11,843 35%

2,774 31% Costs 14,075 43%

16,212 48%

2,138 15%

















Gross income 18,343 57%

17,450 52%

(893) -5%

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 12,789 39%

13,325 40%

536 4%

















EBITDA 5,554 17%

4,125 12%

(1,428) -26%

















Depreciation and amortization 969 3%

1,417 4%

448 46%

















Depreciation right of use asset 863 3%

732 2%

(131) -15%

















Other expense (income), net 23 0%

(363) -1%

(386) ----

















Operating income 3,698 11%

2,338 7%

(1,360) -37%

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 245 1%

236 1%

(9) -4% Interest expense (921) -3%

(827) -2%

94 10% Foreign exchange loss, net (395) -1%

(792) -2%

(398) -100% Other financial results, net (508) -2%

3,393 10%

3,901 ----

(1,578) -5%

2,010 6%

3,588 ----

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies 305 1%

401 1%

96 32%

















Income before income tax 2,425 7%

4,749 14%

2,324 96%

















Income tax (775) -2%

(973) -3%

(198) -26%

















Income before discontinued operations 1,650 5%

3,776 11%

2,126 100%

















Result from discontinued operations (117) 0%

(658) -2%

(541) -100%

















Consolidated net income 1,532 5%

3,118 9%

1,585 100%

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















12M19

12M20

Change

















Financial income 71,958 62%

68,253 57%

(3,705) -5% Commercial income 43,215 38%

52,254 43%

9,039 21% Income 115,173 100%

120,507 100%

5,334 5%

















Financial cost 18,631 16%

24,778 21%

6,147 33% Commercial cost 28,588 25%

34,970 29%

6,382 22% Costs 47,219 41%

59,749 50%

12,530 27%

















Gross income 67,954 59%

60,759 50%

(7,195) -11%

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 48,700 42%

50,946 42%

2,246 5%

















EBITDA 19,253 17%

9,812 8%

(9,441) -49%

















Depreciation and amortization 3,897 3%

5,115 4%

1,218 31%

















Depreciation right of use asset 3,033 3%

3,072 3%

39 1%

















Other expense (income), net 52 0%

(432) 0%

(484) ----

















Operating Income 12,271 11%

2,057 2%

(10,214) -83%

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 1,148 1%

975 1%

(173) -15% Interest expense (3,582) -3%

(3,559) -3%

22 1% Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (382) 0%

1,696 1%

2,078 ---- Other financial results, net 13,364 12%

(2,646) -2%

(16,009) ----

10,548 9%

(3,534) -3%

(14,082) ----

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies 303 0%

(296) 0%

(599) ----

















Income (loss) before income tax 23,122 20%

(1,772) -1%

(24,894) ----

















Income tax (6,769) -6%

1,071 1%

7,840 ----

















Income (loss) before discontinued operations 16,353 14%

(702) -1%

(17,054) ----

















Result from discontinued operations (202) 0%

(1,212) -1%

(1,010) ----

















Consolidated net income (loss) 16,151 14%

(1,914) -2%

(18,064) ----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS













































Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra











Change























At December 31, 2019

At December 31, 2020



























Cash and cash equivalents 4,379 21,635 26,014

7,915 29,744 37,659

11,645 45%





















Marketable financial instruments 16,071 79,964 96,035

5,244 84,797 90,041

(5,994) -6%





















Performing loan portfolio - 73,150 73,150

- 67,966 67,966

(5,184) -7% Total past-due loans - 4,117 4,117

- 4,688 4,688

572 14% Gross loan portfolio - 77,267 77,267

- 72,654 72,654

(4,613) -6%





















Allowance for credit risks - 8,601 8,601

- 9,070 9,070

470 5%





















Loan portfolio, net - 68,666 68,666

- 63,584 63,584

(5,082) -7%





















Inventories 11,093 - 11,093

14,324 - 14,324

3,231 29%





















Other current assets 14,548 8,716 23,265

14,298 9,987 24,284

1,020 4%





















Total current assets 46,091 178,982 225,073

41,781 188,112 229,893

4,820 2%





















Financial instruments 25,820 266 26,086

26,890 99 26,988

902 3%





















Performing loan portfolio - 33,059 33,059

- 45,593 45,593

12,534 38% Total past-due loans - 572 572

- 859 859

287 50% Gross loan portfolio - 33,631 33,631

- 46,452 46,452

12,821 38%





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,455 1,455

- 1,627 1,627

172 12%





















Loan portfolio - 32,176 32,176

- 44,825 44,825

12,649 39%





















Other non-current assets 27,598 189 27,787

24,888 191 25,079

(2,708) -10% Investment in shares 2,050 - 2,050

1,693 - 1,693

(357) -17% Property, furniture, equipment and

















investment in stores, net 8,180 7,280 15,460

7,422 7,938 15,360

(100) -1% Intangible assets 697 6,714 7,412

520 7,065 7,584

173 2% Right of use asset 8,763 2,014 10,777

8,154 2,045 10,199

(578) -5% Other assets 709 578 1,286

1,094 8,182 9,275

7,989 ---- TOTAL ASSETS 119,908 228,198 348,106

112,441 258,456 370,897

22,790 7%











































Demand and term deposits - 154,977 154,977

- 172,627 172,627

17,650 11% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 13,536 13,536

- 21,814 21,814

8,278 61% Short-term debt 3,212 245 3,457

10,637 203 10,840

7,382 214% Leasing 1,557 936 2,493

1,134 883 2,018

(475) -19% Short-term liabilities with cost 4,769 169,694 174,463

11,771 195,527 207,298

32,835 19%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 17,882 13,653 31,535

19,461 13,167 32,628

1,093 3% Short-term liabilities without cost 17,882 13,653 31,535

19,461 13,167 32,628

1,093 3%





















Total short-term liabilities 22,650 183,348 205,998

31,232 208,694 239,926

33,928 16%





















Long-term debt 18,920 2,020 20,940

14,259 16 14,275

(6,665) -32% Leasing 7,622 1,103 8,725

7,788 1,294 9,081

357 4% Long-term liabilities with cost 26,542 3,122 29,664

22,047 1,310 23,357

(6,308) -21%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 12,545 2,102 14,647

12,457 1,512 13,969

(678) -5%





















Total long-term liabilities 39,087 5,224 44,312

34,503 2,822 37,326

(6,986) -16%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 61,737 188,572 250,309

65,735 211,516 277,252

26,942 11%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 58,171 39,626 97,797

46,706 46,939 93,645

(4,152) -4%























INFRASTRUCTURE



















4Q19

4Q20

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,142 16%

1,143 17%

1 0% Salinas y Rocha 38 1%

36 1%

(2) -5% Banco Azteca 1,838 25%

1,853 28%

15 1% Freestanding branches 1,763 24%

1,771 27%

8 0% Total 4,781 66%

4,803 73%

22 0%

















Points of sale in Central and South America















Elektra 172 2%

108 2%

(64) -37% Banco Azteca 378 5%

213 3%

(165) -44% Freestanding branches 93 1%

48 1%

(45) -48% Total 643 9%

369 6%

(274) -43%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,826 25%

1,429 22%

(397) -22% Total 1,826 25%

1,429 22%

(397) -22%

















TOTAL 7,250 100%

6,601 100%

(649) -9%





















































Floor space (m²) 1,761 100%

1,542 100%

(219) -12%





















































Employees















Mexico 74,154 83%

62,994 88%

(11,160) -15% Central and South America 9,671 11%

4,965 7%

(4,706) -49% North America 5,058 6%

3,319 5%

(1,739) -34% Total employees 88,883 100%

71,278 100%

(17,605) -20%

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-elektra-announces-revenues-of-ps33-663-million-and-ebitda-of-ps4-125-million-in-4q20--301235095.html

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.