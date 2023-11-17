GRUPO BIMBO MOVES TOWARD NET ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS; IT REPORTS 92% OF ITS ELECTRICITY ALREADY COMES FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the leader and largest baking company in the world, held its Global Sustainability Summit in Mexico. This meeting was attended by main actors from the company's value chain. On this workday, Grupo Bimbo worked in collaboration with its key business partners to tackle current global challenges. They reviewed best practices, evaluated the advancement of their Sustainability Strategy, and devised plans for cooperative initiatives. Their collective objective is to reach shared goals, notably achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Also, Grupo Bimbo stated that 92% of its electricity worldwide already comes from renewable sources such as the sun and wind.

Grupo Bimbo reported that of the 34 countries where the company has a presence, 27 already have 100% renewable electricity. Recently, Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, South Korea, Guatemala, China (in the Quick Service Restaurants business), Kazakhstan, and Morocco joined the countries that reached this goal. Thus, Grupo Bimbo confirms its commitment under the RE100 initiative to achieve a 100% renewable operation by 2025.

Daniel Servitje, President and CEO of Grupo Bimbo commented: "In our journey to become a more sustainable company, we have set concrete goals and ambitions to make this world a better place for present and future generations. Our first Global Sustainability Summit allowed us to share good practices and advances to inspire all attendees to continue working on our planet's preservation."

Rafael Pamias, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Bimbo, said: "Although the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is very ambitious, we continue to take firm steps with the use of clean electricity and with our sustainable delivery fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles using alternative fuel, of which 2,500 are electric units. Certainly, we have raised our level to become a sustainable company from design."

As part of this decarbonization process, Grupo Bimbo has progressed in the pillar of the Sustainability Strategy "For Nature." The company also shared the most recent achievements in the Regenerative Agriculture axis. Today, more than 570 farmers in Mexico have been trained to use this practice. In addition, more than 86,000 hectares of wheat and corn have been planted with this method that improves soil health, carbon capture, biodiversity and the health of productive ecosystems while at the same time improving the nutritional contribution of resources and farmers' quality of life.

These initiatives dedicated to Regenerative Agriculture are part of the company's key objectives. By 2030, the goal is to add more than 200,000 hectares of wheat grown with regenerative practices. Additionally, Grupo Bimbo has committed to obtaining 100% of its primary ingredients from lands cultivated with regenerative agriculture by 2050. To learn more about Grupo Bimbo's progress in Regenerative Agriculture visit https://www.grupobimbo.com/en/regenerative-agriculture.

The Summit also shared progress on its other strategic axes. In the case of the "For You" pillar, it was highlighted that 98% of its daily consumption portfolio is free of artificial flavors and colors. In the "For Life" pillar, Grupo Bimbo implemented more than 230 projects of the "Good Neighbor" program in 2022 alone.

In this way, Grupo Bimbo continues to advance towards its purpose of "Nourishing a Better World" with specific actions to achieve the goals set for 2030 and 2050.

