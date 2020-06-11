Grubhub To Merge With Just Eat Takeaway.com

(RTTNews) - Food deliver company Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) on Wednesday said it has agreed to be acquired by European peer Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.3 billion.

The companies said the merger would create the world's largest online food delivery company outside of China, based on Gross Merchandise Value and revenues.

The deal will help Just Eat Takeaway.com enter the online food delivery market in the US. The companies said that the combined group will be built around four of the world's largest profit pools in online food delivery: the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany.

Under the terms of the deal, Grubhub shareholders will be entitled to receive American depositary receipts representing 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share, representing an implied value of $75.15 for each Grubhub share.

Following the completion of the merger, Grubhub shareholders are expected to own ADRs representing about 30.0% of the combined company.

On completion, Matt Maloney, CEO and founder of Grubhub, will join the Just Eat Takeaway.com Board and will lead the combined group's businesses across North America and two current Grubhub Directors will join the Just Eat Takeaway.com Supervisory Board.

The deal is subject to the approval of both Just Eat Takeaway.com's and Grubhub's shareholders. The merger is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.