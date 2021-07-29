SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’085 0.4%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0771 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’828 1.2%  Bitcoin 36’028 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9062 -0.4%  Öl 75.9 1.5% 
29.07.2021 22:33:00

GRSi Wins Three Year Contract to Provide Next-Generation Enterprise Network Support to the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command

BETHESDA, Md., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRSi, providing state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, was recently awarded a three-year contract to provide support to the administrative and scientific missions of the Navy's largest C4I MILCON project, known as P-913.

Under this new contract, GRSi will install systems and equipment in a new state-of-the-art service center and support the facility for Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT). Under this new scope of work, GRSi will lead the consolidation of NCTAMS LANT's administrative, personnel, and operational support functions into a single new facility. GRSi will provide project management support, facility engineering, Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) site survey, design, procurement and installation, equipment transportation, and de-installation services.

"We are excited to provide project management, engineering, and design support to the facility for Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic. We are proud to have been awarded this task within the Navy's largest C4I MILCON project and look forward to helping further their mission." - Kelly Baldwin, Vice President, Defense Programs/General Manager, NIWC Operations

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies. 

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com. 

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter?

Die China Aktien sind in den letzten Wochen stark unter Druck geraten. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Warum der chinesische Aktienmarkt und besonders Techwerte in den letzten Wochen massiv gefallen sind, welche Rolle die chinesische Regierung dabei spielt und ob es Chancen dadurch für Investoren gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV

