Growth Opportunities Rise as APAC B2B Payments Market Prospers

B2B payments revenue is estimated to double, reaching $1,356.28 billion by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- The growing business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce market and rising adoption of financial technology in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are prominent factors driving the B2B payments market in this part of the world. The B2B payments market revenue is estimated to double, reaching $1,356.28 billion by 2025 from $671.32 billion in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

"Strategic partnerships among key local and global industry participants have increased B2B payment adoption and promoted digital transformation across APAC," said Dewi Rengganis, Industry Analyst, ICT, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, with the increasing adoption rate of e-Invoicing, the B2B payments market is gaining further momentum as a large number of enterprises are migrating towards e-Invoicing instead of paper invoicing."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific B2B Payments Market, Forecast to 2025, encompasses detailed analyses of trends within the B2B payments landscape, including market drivers and restraints, revenue forecast by payment type, country analysis, and market growth opportunities. Country-wise, the B2B payments landscape in Indonesia is more attractive than other countries in the region. With growing B2B eCommerce, B2B payment revenue in Indonesia is swelling at a CAGR of 54.2%. In Vietnam, it is growing at a CAGR of 40.2%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/423

"Businesses are increasingly embracing electronic payment forms and are continuously innovating with alternative systems to create value-added services for their end customers," noted Rengganis. "Further, by utilizing this capability (electronic payment forms), businesses can offer better customer experience and create new disruptive business models as well as new revenue streams."

The geopolitical risk for cross-border B2B payments and security concerns over digital payment methods are likely to restrain the growth of the market, but B2B payment vendors' focus on the following aspects will boost market growth, presenting immense opportunities:

Cryptocurrency can be a solution for cross-border payment and settlement by verifying the origin and authenticity of the product as it moves across the value chain.

To minimize security risk, payment providers can enable customers to attain better feasibility of the transaction processes and traceability in historical data transactions. As such, customers can identify potentially compromised transactions.

B2B payment solution providers should develop innovative payment products that can address both working capital and cash flow challenges for SMEs.

B2B payment solution providers should collaborate with major card networks to offer virtual credit cards to enterprise customers.

Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific B2B Payments Market, Forecast to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

