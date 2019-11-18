+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 19:10:00

Growth Opportunities in the Global Internet of Bins Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative business models like Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), Build-Operate-Manage (BOM), Software-as-a-service (SaaS), and Sensing-as-as service are becoming a trend in the smart waste management sector.BOT/BOM is a complete package, where the company takes ownership of everything.

Municipalities and companies should focus on "Pay-per-use" models that can help public responsibly use compactor smart litter bins. Different schemes such as volume-based and frequency-based waste collection can increase the demand for smart bins among customers. The level of urbanisation and digital advancement will encourage the adoption of smart bins across the world. Working towards the smart city mission, cities are implementing various smart city projects to digitally enhance their infrastructure. This is will drive the demand for sensor-integrated smart bins. The revenue of the Internet of Bins market is estimated to be $278.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.8% from 2018 to 2025. This study includes the revenue forecast for Internet of Bins market which is divided into two sections—revenue forecast for Internet of Bins value chain and revenue forecast for product segments.

FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;