+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 19:05:00

Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Solutions in the Global Mining Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mining industry is facing extremely significant challenges related to consumptionism and rising demands for mineral-based products.Declining richness and exhaustion of available commodities, climate change and intensification of environmental issues, as well as deepening water scarcity are only driving concerns.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827639/?utm_source=PRN

The new era of redefining the mining industry for tomorrow and beyond is here and mining companies are forced to start doing things differently, re-think over their current business approach and invest in long-term solutions and technologies in order to mitigate environmental, economic and social concerns.Sustainable business today ensures future gains tomorrow, and therefore the global mining industry is undergoing a major transformation.

Water sustainability in mining is becoming an industry standard and yet poses complex challenges that require holistic and revolutionary thinking over water issues and incorporation of waterless mines targeting assessment, strategy and execution to lower water consumption; engaging water recycling initiatives and zero water discharge; integrating smart solutions, as well as advanced treatment technologies and reinforced services.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827639/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-for-sustainable-solutions-in-the-global-mining-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-forecast-to-2023-300959813.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13:45
Edelmetalle: Rückzug der Finanzinvestoren
13:00
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
10:06
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59
Die Zahlenflut ebbt ab
09:27
SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
Saudi Aramco-IPO: Aramco will bei Börsengang rund 24 Milliarden Dollar erlösen
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
Libra-Konkurrent: Neue Details zu Chinas staatlicher Kryptowährung
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Mega-Börsengang Aramco lässt auch bei Credit Suisse die Kassen klingeln - CS-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen
HP-Aktie gibt nach: HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Disney+ überrascht positiv: Analyst erhöht Kursziel für Disney-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung zum Start in die neue Woche freundlich. Im deutschen Handel übernahmen dagegen die Bären das Ruder. Mit Vorsicht bewegen sich Börsianer an der Wall Street über das Parkett. In Fernost griffen Anleger am Montag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;