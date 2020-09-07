07.09.2020 19:30:00

Growth Opportunities and Trends in the European Lighting Components Aftermarket to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity Evaluation in the European Lighting Components Aftermarket, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) up to 3.5 tons for lighting components aftermarket growth insights in the European region. It discusses the major market suppliers, major distribution channels, and average retailing prices of different lighting components. The list of major distribution partners of lighting components in the major countries is also provided. The base year for analysis is 2019.

The research provides an outlook of the major suppliers in the lighting components aftermarket, major demand drivers pertaining to lighting components, and the top trends impacting the lighting components aftermarket in the European region.

The increase in the growth of vehicles in operation in Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period, driving the lighting components aftermarket in the region. The increase in the annual miles, rise in demand for vehicle lighting retro fitments, and vehicle collision are further boosting the demand for overall PC and LCV lighting components aftermarket in the European region.

Headlight assemblies and headlight components hold the major market revenue share in Europe's lighting components, followed by tail lamp components.

Technical enhancements in lighting components such as product durability, the light transition from traditional halogen to high-intensity LED, high-beam lights in the OE fitments, and upgrade of LED replacements bulbs from halogen bulbs are boosting the average retail prices of passenger and light commercial vehicles lighting components in the European region.

The top participants in the lighting components aftermarket hold major revenue shares. Marelli Europe S.P.A, Valeo Group, and Osram Licht AG are the major participants in the lighting components aftermarket business in Europe, and these suppliers offer a wide range of vehicle lighting components such as headlights, taillights, sidelights, interior lights, and fog lights.

Key Features

  • Major suppliers in the European lighting components aftermarket
  • Major dealers network in the European lighting components aftermarket
  • Retail pricing analysis of different lighting components in the aftermarket
  • Market outlook of key lighting components suppliers
  • Key market growth drivers pertaining to European lighting components aftermarket
  • Growth opportunities related to lighting components aftermarket
  • Top trends impacting the European lighting components aftermarket
  • Vehicles in operation analysis in the European region (2016-2026)

Companies Mentioned

  • Marelli Europe S.P.A
  • Osram Licht AG
  • Valeo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw578w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-and-trends-in-the-european-lighting-components-aftermarket-to-2026-301125058.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 553.80
2.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.00
2.31 %
Swiss Re 75.12
2.20 %
Adecco Group 48.36
2.15 %
ABB 23.71
2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 62.58
1.23 %
The Swatch Grp 201.70
1.03 %
CS Group 10.03
0.86 %
Swisscom 505.00
0.48 %
Nestle 108.72
0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:20
Die Qual mit der Wahl
10:00
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:14
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie knickt nachbörslich ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Value Traps: Vor diesen Aktien warnen Experten
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Renaissance Technologies Depot: Jim Simons setzt auf Gesundsheitssektor
Tesla-Aktie: Skeptiker setzt Kursziel weit unten an
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB