06.04.2020 15:25:00

GrowPods Provide Farmers a Quick Pathway to Increase Income

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), developer of GrowPods – Controlled Environment Micro-Farms – can help farmers quickly expand and provide ultra-fresh "Superfoods" to a nation in need – and increase their income in the process.

"Organic farmers make a lot more money than conventional farmers," the headline in one article exclaimed. "Organic agriculture is significantly more profitable (22–35%) and had higher benefit/cost ratios (20–24%) than conventional agriculture," a comprehensive study revealed.

According to the USDA 2020 Farm Sector Income Forecast, net farm incomes are expected to decline another $10 billion this year. Many row crop farmers are barely breaking even, which makes premiums offered for organic and luxury foods even more appealing.

GrowPods allow farmers to add high-margin superfoods to their business – rapidly and affordably – with cultivation taking place year-round.

GrowPods are transportable and scalable finely tuned automated micro-farms that can grow a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and microgreens with faster harvest times than conventional agriculture. Additionally, GrowPods feature a sealed and filtered environment that can eliminate pesticides, herbicides and other contaminants – simplifying organic and superfood cultivation.

iGrow News says that GrowPods produce such high quality food that is "better than organic."

CNN reported that controlled environment micro-farms like GrowPods are earning farmers and entrepreneurs over $15,000 a month. The report said that these systems can harvest 4,000 to 6,000 plants a week – roughly 80 times the number you would get from a similar amount of space on a conventional farm.

"The lettuce has more taste, and definitely better texture," the article stated. "Once someone tries them, they want them."

For information on GrowPods, call: (855) 247-8054 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com.

Connect:

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com 

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growpods-provide-farmers-a-quick-pathway-to-increase-income-301035667.html

SOURCE GP Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 9.21
6.45 %
LafargeHolcim 36.34
5.89 %
The Swatch Grp 192.55
5.59 %
Adecco Group 37.25
5.32 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.90
5.01 %
Roche Hldg G 325.05
0.73 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
Geberit 400.50
-0.37 %
SGS 2'219.00
-0.49 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
11:30
DAX-Future: Flaggen-Resistance 9.800 – 10.120 im Fokus
10:38
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:17
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
05:44
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
09:50
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Wall Street vor grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie schüttelt Verluste ab
UBS hat bis jetzt Kredite von 1,8 Milliarden Franken vergeben - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit grünem Start -- SMI kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst kurzfristig 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kommt es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB