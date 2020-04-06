GrowPods Provide Farmers a Quick Pathway to Increase Income

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), developer of GrowPods – Controlled Environment Micro-Farms – can help farmers quickly expand and provide ultra-fresh "Superfoods" to a nation in need – and increase their income in the process.

"Organic farmers make a lot more money than conventional farmers," the headline in one article exclaimed. "Organic agriculture is significantly more profitable (22–35%) and had higher benefit/cost ratios (20–24%) than conventional agriculture," a comprehensive study revealed.

According to the USDA 2020 Farm Sector Income Forecast, net farm incomes are expected to decline another $10 billion this year. Many row crop farmers are barely breaking even, which makes premiums offered for organic and luxury foods even more appealing.

GrowPods allow farmers to add high-margin superfoods to their business – rapidly and affordably – with cultivation taking place year-round.

GrowPods are transportable and scalable finely tuned automated micro-farms that can grow a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and microgreens with faster harvest times than conventional agriculture. Additionally, GrowPods feature a sealed and filtered environment that can eliminate pesticides, herbicides and other contaminants – simplifying organic and superfood cultivation.

iGrow News says that GrowPods produce such high quality food that is "better than organic."

CNN reported that controlled environment micro-farms like GrowPods are earning farmers and entrepreneurs over $15,000 a month. The report said that these systems can harvest 4,000 to 6,000 plants a week – roughly 80 times the number you would get from a similar amount of space on a conventional farm.

"The lettuce has more taste, and definitely better texture," the article stated. "Once someone tries them, they want them."

For information on GrowPods, call: (855) 247-8054 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com .

Connect:

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growpods-provide-farmers-a-quick-pathway-to-increase-income-301035667.html

SOURCE GP Solutions