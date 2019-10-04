Growing Consulting Firm Propeller Opens Second Bay Area Office in Silicon Valley

PORTLAND, Ore., October 04, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Propeller, nationally recognized for being a top workplace, announced today the opening of its Silicon Valley office, the company's second Bay Area location. Propeller — based in Portland, Oregon — also has a location in San Francisco.

Propeller was founded in 2012, and expanded to San Francisco in 2016. Over the last few years Propeller has experienced 35 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Propeller works with some of the Bay Area's top companies at the forefront of business.

"Our firm's biggest differentiator is our attitude toward the work," said Sunil Kasturi, Managing Director of Propeller's San Francisco office. "We are serious, we demonstrate grit, we want our clients to be happy, we want them to feel the value and progress. We are humble, and as long as the work gets done, we are happy. No work is too small or too large."

In addition to services inherent to management consulting — such as strategy, project management, process optimization and business analysis — Propeller has expertise in change management; Agile transformation; data and analytics; and customer and employee experience.

Propeller operates a local model, which means that consultants work with clients in and near the communities they live in. Propeller believes the local model allows for greater work-life balance and delivers the best work to clients. Consultants appreciate shorter commutes, limited air travel, and the ability to spend their weekday evenings with friends and family.

About Propeller:

With offices in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; San Francisco, California; and San Jose, California, Propeller helps clients provide simpler, more efficient solutions to their business challenges. Propeller consultants work alongside client teams to deliver project management, business consulting and change management results that help them nimbly navigate an increasingly volatile business landscape. For more information, visit http://www.propellerconsulting.com/.

SOURCE Propeller