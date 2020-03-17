GrowGeneration to Report 2019 Year-End Earnings on Monday March 30, 2020

DENVER, CO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers, with currently 27 locations, today announced that the company will host a conference call on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 9:00AM Eastern Time.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: (+1) 888-664-6383

Toll / International: (+1) 416-764-8650

*Participants should request the GrowGeneration Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 70134520

Darren Lampert, CEO, Michael Salaman, President and Monty Lamirato, CFO, will be answering questions at the end of the call. Should you have questions during or prior to the conference call please send an email to: info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG Question" in the subject line. Mr. Lampert, Mr. Salaman and Mr. Lamirato will answer as many questions as time will allow.

To be added to the distribution list please email info@growgeneration.com with "GRWG" in the subject line.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 27 stores, which include 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma,1 location in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine and 1 location in Florida. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators, located at https://growgen.pro/. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major states in the U.S. and Canada. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly releasee changed the the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on our website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

Connect:

Website: www.GrowGeneration.com

E-commerce: https://growgen.pro/

Facebook: GrowGenerationCorp

Twitter: @GrowGenOK

Instagram: growgen

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growgeneration-to-report-2019-year-end-earnings-on-monday-march-30-2020-301025583.html

SOURCE GrowGeneration