08.05.2021 11:30:00

Growatt wins TÜV Rheinland's All Quality Matters Award for its ARK battery

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt's ARK battery achieves outstanding performance in TÜV Rheinland's PVE Test Program and wins All Quality Matters Award at Solar Congress 2021. The Award recognizes Growatt's first-rate battery energy storage solution for residential use.

"At Growatt, our team is dedicated to product innovation and focuses on product quality. And we're very pleased that Growatt's ARK battery is recognized by TÜV Rheinland for its outstanding safety and reliability performance," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt Marketing Director.

In TÜV Rheinland's test program, ARK battery is given All Quality Matters Award for achieving first-rate performance in various safety and reliability tests including charge/discharge cycling performance test, initial charge/discharge energy measurement, battery high rated charge/discharge performance test and high/low temperature charge/discharge performance test.

Growatt is one of the few manufacturers in the industry that develops its own storage batteries and hybrid inverters and provides entire solar energy storage solutions. The company's R&D team also develops its own Battery Management System (BMS) and hybrid inverter to provide multi-level protections for solar energy storage systems.

Growatt's ARK battery uses cobalt-free Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) materials for improved safety. The company adopts modular design for ARK battery, which not only makes installation easy but provides substantial flexibility of storage capacity for customers.

To deliver excellent customer experience, Growatt provides one-stop service and technical support for its solar PV and battery storage solution. "In addition to that, we are able to improve service efficiency by using our monitoring solutions for software upgrade, remote troubleshooting and more, and reduce operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses for installers," Zhang concluded.

About Growatt
Growatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 20 branches worldwide. By the end of 2020, Growatt had shipped over 2.6 million inverters to more than 100 countries around the world.

Contact: Whiskey Lu, whiskey.lu@growatt.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growatt-wins-tuv-rheinlands-all-quality-matters-award-for-its-ark-battery-301286976.html

SOURCE Growatt

