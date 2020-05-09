+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
09.05.2020 08:18:00

Growatt ranked No.8 for global PV inverter shipments in 2019

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, global PV inverter shipments increased by 18% on a YOY basis with total shipments reaching 126,735 MW according to the report released by Wood Mackenzie. Growatt shipped a total capacity of over 5GW for the year and ranked No.8 among the inverter suppliers. The company has been pursuing a global strategy of localization in recent years and has gained strong growth momentum across the world.

"Over the years, we've established 13 offices and warehouses worldwide, and we've also built strong and experienced local teams in key markets," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt Marketing Director. "Besides our extensive service network, we've developed the X generation inverters, which feature high efficiency, safety, intelligence as well as elegant design. These advanced PV solutions have brought us additional advantages over other suppliers in the market."

Growatt has been present in Europe for 10 years and its products are well received in the region for its high efficiency, superior quality and enhanced safety. In addition to that, Zhang attributed the company's popularity to its extraordinary local service capability. In APAC according to the report, Growatt was the No.4 PV inverter supplier in the region, and was top of inverter suppliers that focus on the manufacturing of string inverters. Earlier this month, the company was also ranked the No.1 inverter supplier of rooftop solar sector in India according to the report by JMK Research & Analytics.

"We have also built strong foundation in the Americas. In Brazil, we founded a service center last year and we have established partnership with Aldo Solar, the largest distributor in the market," Zhang added. In the Americas, Growatt has launched intensive marketing campaigns and its sales are going up substantially.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200509/2799600-1

SOURCE Growatt

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Warren Buffett kritisiert wachsende Kluft zwischen Armen und Reichen - und gibt Empfehlungen an US-Regierung
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Darum legt der Dollar zum Franken zu
US-Arbeitsmarktdaten für April besser als befürchtet
Dr. Doom: Die Weltwirtschaft steuert auf eine neue grosse Depression zu
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB