Grow Capital Retains Public Relations Consultant

HENDERSON, Nev., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Capital, Inc (OTCPK:GRWC) formally announced retaining Amanda Fulkerson, owner of AF1 Public Relations to help the company's ongoing rebranding and help keep shareholders and the public informed.

AF1 Public Relations works primarily in California and Nevada and is led by Amanda Fulkerson, a long time crisis communications professional who notably served as Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's Chief Deputy Communications Director and campaign Press Secretary.

Fulkerson has also served in both public and private sectors as the Communications Director for the Assembly Republican Caucus in California, as Chief Communications Officer at the nation's fifth largest school district, as Chief of Staff to the Lt. Governor of California and led several successful statewide campaigns including the successful bid to open primary elections to all voters and require the top two vote getters to run against each other in general elections - despite party affiliation.

Fulkerson was named one of 10 "Women to Watch" by Sacramento Magazine and named the "Rising Star" by the International Association of Business Communicators.

"Amanda Fulkerson knows how to guide entities through massive change and has a stedfast commitment to providing accurate information quickly to interested parties in reliable ways," said CEO Jonathan Bonnette. "She is helping us take highly complicated business and communicate it across all of our platforms in ways everyone can follow and get connected to."

"Amanda's experience in fast-paced industries and with national and international media is just the support we need as we move rapidly into our new niche," said chairman of the board James Olson. "It's a testament to our new direction at GRWC that we can attract and retain high level talent like her."

Fulkerson founded AF1 Public Relations in Las Vegas in 2013 and selectively takes clients aligned with her philosophy that every business has a story to tell and stakeholders should understand and engage as the story unfolds.

Fulkerson graduated from California State University, Sacramento and is married to Terry Kennedy who serves as a consultant to the GRWC board and helps guide acquisitions.

This addition comes just after GRWC announced moving to first class office space, the launch of a new URL and website at www.growcapitalinc.com [growcapitalinc.com] and updated logo and branding for the company.

Fulkerson joins recently appointed board chair and fintech industry veteran James Olson, and respected accountant Trevor Hall who came on as CFO.

