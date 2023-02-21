SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'504.6500 0.0%  Dow 33'130 -2.1%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9880 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'250 -0.5%  Gold 1'835 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22'591 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 82.7 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Crowdinvesting: So funktioniert Schwarmfinanzierung!
Viertes Quartal 2022: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn in seinem Depot vor
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Fresenius-Aktie nachbörslich trotzdem im Plus: Fresenius rechnet 2023 mit Belastung durch FMC
Pessimistische Erwartungen: Laut Börsen-Guru Grantham steht dem Aktienmarkt die schwerste Phase noch bevor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.02.2023 00:55:00

Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Aerial Shooting of Cattle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane Farming Association (HFA), the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association (NMCGA), and others have today jointly filed suit in US District Court for the District of New Mexico against the U.S. Forest Service (Forest Service) and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to prevent the inhumane aerial gunning of an estimated 150 cattle residing on the 560,000-acre Gila Wilderness Area. The wilderness area, located in southwest New Mexico, is located within the Gila National Forest.

Last year, the NMCGA filed a temporary restraining order in an effort to stop the Forest Service's plan to use aerial gunning to eliminate free-roaming cattle from the wilderness area, during which 65 cattle were shot at and killed from a helicopter. A stipulation resulting from last year's lawsuit required that the Forest Service provide the cattle growers and the public 75-days' written notice before future shooting commenced. Yet, this year, the Forest Service provided only one week's notice. 

"No matter what the Forest Service claims, this is unadulterated animal cruelty," said Humane Farming Association National Director Bradley Miller. "These animals don't take the shots standing still – they run in fear from the helicopter chasing them. These are not clean kills; the cattle experience horrifically slow deaths. Their orphaned calves are left to starve or be killed by predators."

To conduct the killing, the Forest Service has contracted with the USDA's APHIS. That agency intends "to shoot as many as 150 cattle with high-powered rifles from a helicopter, leaving their carcasses strewn throughout New Mexico's Gila Wilderness," reads the new lawsuit. "This Court's intervention is necessary to put an immediate stop to this unlawful, cruel, and environmentally harmful action, both now and in the future." 

The plaintiffs argue that, in addition to not complying with the 75-day notice provision in the Stipulation, the Forest Service has no legal authority to carry out its aerial gunning plan, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA"), 5 U.S.C. § 706(2). "Shooting violates the APA because it is not authorized by statute or regulation, exceeds the Forest Service's authority, and fails to follow the existing regulations for the removal of unauthorized cattle," says the suit. In addition, plaintiffs argue that, by proceeding without first conducting an environmental review of the significant harms to the wilderness ecosystem, the Forest Service is violating the National Environmental Policy Act. Because the Forest Service intends to leave all 150 dead and dying cattle in the wilderness to decompose, the government will cause catastrophic pollution of the Gila River and impermissibly interfere with the natural feeding behaviors of native wildlife.

The Forest Service's aerial gunning scheme has also been criticized by the New Mexico Livestock Board. Just last year, the board concluded that the aerial gunning of cattle was "NOT in accordance with commonly accepted agricultural animal husbandry practices," and that such shooting "constitutes acts of animal cruelty" in violation of New Mexico law. Livestock Board members who observed three dead bulls after the aerial gunning reported that two of the dead bulls were found in the Gila River, one with a broken hind leg. Both bulls were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the head, neck, back, and sides, and "did not die a good death."

About HFA
The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm-animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 280,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.

Related Links
https://hfa.org/lawsuit-to-stop-aerial-shooting.pdf

Contact: Gail Eisnitz, Humane Farming Association (HFA) (415) 485-1495 gaileisnitz@gmail.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groups-file-lawsuit-to-stop-aerial-shooting-of-cattle-301752472.html

SOURCE Humane Farming Association

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
21.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Neue Impulse nach dem Feiertag?
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.05 19.95 SSSMVU
Short 11'945.93 13.75 ILSSMU
Short 12'394.01 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.16 21.02.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'778.96 18.79 MHSSMU
Long 10'545.86 13.58 A5SSMU
Long 10'112.87 8.95 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefrot: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2022 deutliches Wachstum
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen
Straumann-Aktie in Rot: Eigene Ziele beim Umsatzwachstum 2022 erreicht
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.