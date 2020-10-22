SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0727 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9074 0.3%  Öl 42.5 1.8% 

22.10.2020 22:01:00

Groupon to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00am ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with the other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

