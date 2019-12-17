<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2019 14:30:00

Groupon Announces John J. Higginson as Chief Technology Officer

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) today announced John J. Higginson will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company’s global engineering, information security and platform development efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005209/en/

Groupon announced John J. Higginson will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company’s global engineering, information security and platform development efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Groupon announced John J. Higginson will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company’s global engineering, information security and platform development efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re excited to have a technologist of John’s caliber join the Groupon team and lead a talented global engineering group committed to building an unmatched Groupon experience,” said Groupon Chief Operating Officer Steve Krenzer. "John brings a progressive view of agile development and deployment and shares our commitment to meet our customers and merchants both where they are today and where they’ll be tomorrow.”

Higginson joins from Enova International, a publicly traded, Chicago-based FinTech company, where he was also CTO. He has also run technology at Wheels, Inc., FTD and Applied Systems. He is also very active in the community, supporting greater diversity in Chicago Tech through his work with Illinois Technology Association (ITA), Inner-City Computer Stars Foundation (i.c.stars) and Attract, Retain & Advance Women in Tech (ARA).

"Groupon sits in a unique position with an established brand, significant scale, an impressive technology infrastructure and -- most importantly -- a great team,” Higginson said. "It’s a tremendous opportunity to take these assets and help build the Groupon of the future.”

Groupon operates five engineering centers of excellence around the world, including offices in Chicago, Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore and the Bay Area. Higginson will be based in Groupon’s Chicago headquarters and will report to Chief Operating Officer Steve Krenzer, joining the company’s senior leadership team.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Groupon Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Groupon Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

08.11.18 Groupon Buy B. Riley FBR
14.09.18 Groupon Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.02.18 Groupon Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.18 Groupon verkaufen Morgan Stanley

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
07:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fallen 3.200 Punkte? / Novartis – Aktie am Widerstand
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Groupon Inc Registered Shs 3.50 0.00% Groupon Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte
Julius Bär-Aktien ziehen zum Wochenauftakt kräftig an
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Minus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;