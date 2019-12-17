Groupon Announces John J. Higginson as Chief Technology Officer

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) today announced John J. Higginson will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the company’s global engineering, information security and platform development efforts.

"We’re excited to have a technologist of John’s caliber join the Groupon team and lead a talented global engineering group committed to building an unmatched Groupon experience,” said Groupon Chief Operating Officer Steve Krenzer. "John brings a progressive view of agile development and deployment and shares our commitment to meet our customers and merchants both where they are today and where they’ll be tomorrow.”

Higginson joins from Enova International, a publicly traded, Chicago-based FinTech company, where he was also CTO. He has also run technology at Wheels, Inc., FTD and Applied Systems. He is also very active in the community, supporting greater diversity in Chicago Tech through his work with Illinois Technology Association (ITA), Inner-City Computer Stars Foundation (i.c.stars) and Attract, Retain & Advance Women in Tech (ARA).

"Groupon sits in a unique position with an established brand, significant scale, an impressive technology infrastructure and -- most importantly -- a great team,” Higginson said. "It’s a tremendous opportunity to take these assets and help build the Groupon of the future.”

Groupon operates five engineering centers of excellence around the world, including offices in Chicago, Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore and the Bay Area. Higginson will be based in Groupon’s Chicago headquarters and will report to Chief Operating Officer Steve Krenzer, joining the company’s senior leadership team.

