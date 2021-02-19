SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’559 0.2%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0864 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’782 0.4%  Bitcoin 49’272 6.3%  Dollar 0.8964 0.0%  Öl 62.6 -1.4% 
19.02.2021 21:15:00

Groupe Quint acquires Montreal's iconic building

WESTMOUNT, QC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Quint has entered the downtown real-estate office market with the purchase of 1300 Sherbrooke West on February 17th 2021, a dual vocation iconic building located at the corner of De La Montagne.

1300 Sherbrooke West is in close proximity to higher income residential neighborhoods and major office towers in Montreal's downtown core. The proximity to the metro and public transportation make this project an attractive location for both local service retailers and urban office tenants.

Ian Quint, the owner has said to be «extremely proud of this acquisition». This historical gem built early in the 20th century will be redeveloped in 2021 and will be converted into a boutique Office and Retail Complex ideal for current market needs.

Built in different phases between 1937 and 1995, the property is comprised of 3 buildings; a 7 -floor building and two 4-floor buildings. The complex has ample underground parking as well as a small park at the rear of the property.

This new acquisition «is part of a broader, long-term strategy set out by Groupe Quint to maintain and diversify its acquisitions in the office sector», has confided the president of one of the fastest growing real-estate developing firm in the province of Quebec. Groupe Quint has acquired and developed more than 8 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space in Canada and the United States since 2015.

SOURCE Groupe Quint Inc.

