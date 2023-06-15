Groupe Partouche and Betsson AB announce

partnership to launch online casino services in Belgium

Paris, June 15th 2023, 7:30am CEST

Groupe Partouche, French casino operator leader listed on Euronext (PARP), and Betsson AB, online gaming leader listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (BETS), are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership in order to offer online casino services in the Belgian regulated market through the Middelkerke casino, owned by Partouche.

The partnership will leverage Betsson’s expertise in the online gaming sector and Groupe Partouche’s market leadership in land-based casinos to deliver attractive online casino offering tailored to the Belgian market. This offering should be launched in 2023 subject to the official obtention of the license needed.

Groupe Partouche operates land-based casinos in France and Switzerland and also holds an offline casino license in Belgium, which can be extended to an online casino license. With this license, a full range of online casino products can be offered to the Belgian market.

Both Betsson and Groupe Partouche are committed to developing their new collaboration and exploring additional ways to expand the partnership.

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is a holding company that invests in and manages fast-growing companies within online gaming. The company is one of the largest in online gaming in Europe and has the ambition to outgrow the market, organically and through acquisitions. This should be done in a profitable and sustainable manner, and with local adaptations. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETS B).

About Groupe Partouche

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 41 casinos and employs nearly 3,900 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B (Mid Cap). ISIN: FR0012612646 – Bloomberg: PARP:FP - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

