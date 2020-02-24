Groupe Nordik to build its fourth global wellness spa in visionary master-planned community of Harmony, Alberta.

SPRINGBANK, AB, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Qualico Communities and Bordeaux Developments, co-developers of the community of Harmony announce an agreement with spa developer Groupe Nordik to construct its fourth Canadian spa in the award-winning development of Harmony, a residential community at the foot of the Rocky Mountains between Calgary and Banff National Park.

Spanning ten acres in Harmony's village centre, the spa represents an investment of more than $45-million and the creation of approximately 400 full- and part-time, local jobs when it opens. Groupe Nordik owners Martin Paquette and Daniel Gingras anticipate initial stages of construction could begin in late 2020 with a projected 2022 opening.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for not only the residents of Harmony, but the neighbouring region and City as well. There are significant benefits that a Groupe Nordik facility offers, not only from the health and wellness perspective, but a focus on business: investing in infrastructure and providing employment opportunities," says Cary Kienitz, Qualico Communities Associate Director, Development.

Groupe Nordik's Global Wellness Spas allow guests to choose their preferred environment to maximize the benefits of their spa visit. Guests can take respite in a 'silent zone' or reconnect with friends in another more communal area. A Groupe Nordik Spa offers a range of dining and refreshments in its Bistro, Lounge, or Biergarten. Its primary mission being to make a difference in people's lives, the Groupe Nordik vision is to develop establishments offering unique, unforgettable and beneficial experiences to all their guests, with unsurpassed courtesy and service known as The Nordik Way. They currently employ over 650 people in the Outaouais region, in Quebec, and in Winnipeg, Manitoba. 300 more in the Durham region, Ontario, with the opening of its 3rd spa in 2020. Learn more about Groupe Nordik.

Harmony is Springbank's first lake community, launched in November of 2015. At 1,750 acres in size, it is located within a rural setting with panoramic Rocky Mountain views, bringing together the best of urban and rural experiences to a remarkably, historic place. Harmony will be home to more than 10,000 people with amenities including two recreational lakes, an outdoor adventure park and the PGA-calibre, 18-hole Mickelson National Golf Club, opening spring 2020. https://liveinharmony.ca

