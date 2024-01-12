Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'189 0.3%  SPI 14'587 0.4%  Dow 37'711 0.0%  DAX 16'647 0.6%  Euro 0.9346 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'470 0.6%  Gold 2'050 1.0%  Bitcoin 39'181 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8540 0.2%  Öl 80.1 2.0% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
12.01.2024 13:29:07

Groupe Casino: Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans ***Addendum***

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.57 EUR -1.89%
Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans

***Addendum***

Paris, 12 January 2024

Following on from its press release on the results of the class vote, Groupe Casino points out that the rejection of the accelerated safeguard plan by one of the classes will have no impact on its implementation under the inter-class forced application mechanism.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino – Communications Director

Stéphanie Abadie sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

Attachment


