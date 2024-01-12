|
Groupe Casino: Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans ***Addendum***
Paris, 12 January 2024
Following on from its press release on the results of the class vote, Groupe Casino points out that the rejection of the accelerated safeguard plan by one of the classes will have no impact on its implementation under the inter-class forced application mechanism.
