Groupe Casino: Update on new money equity offers

Update on new money equity offers

Paris, 17 July 2023

Casino annouces that it received on 15 July 2023 a revised offer from EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac and Attestor to strengthen the Group’s equity capital. A presentation of this offer has been posted on Casino’s website (Presentation).

3F Holding decided not to submit a revised offer.

The Group recalls the criteria for assessing the proposals which were made available to the public:

Business continuity and long-term viability of the Group; Integrity of the French perimeter and Group’s core business; Safeguarding employment within the Group and its stakeholders; Speed and certainty of execution of the restructuring scheme; Compatibility of the capital structure with cash flow generation to ensure the execution of Group’s business plan and the repayment of restructured financial debts; Unconditional nature of the new money equity commitments; and The level of liquidity available to the Group following completion of the restructuring, which will reflect the financial robustness of the restructuring plan.









Based on these criteria, the Board of Directors, on the unanimous recommendation of its ad hoc committee comprising nearly all the independent directors, decided to continue negotiations with EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac and Attestor as well as the Group's creditors to reach an agreement in principle on the restructuring of the Group's financial debt by the end of July 2023.

Listing of the Casino shares and other listed securities issued by the Company, suspended today, will resume on 18 July 2023 at the opening of the market.

