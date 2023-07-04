Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie
Groupe Casino: Update on new money equity offers

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
3.93 EUR -3.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Update on new money equity offers

Paris, 4 July 2023

In response to the rumours circulating in the press, Casino has decided to accelerate the timetable for the distribution of proposals, and today made public the content of the proposals received from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac, as well as from 3F Holding.

In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino.

A presentation comparing these two offers is being posted on the company's website at the same time as this press release
(https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Presentation-des-offres-recues.pdf).

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

 

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit