20.06.2023 17:45:55
Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-05-2023
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Société anonyme au capital de 165 892 131,90 €
Siège social : 1, Cours Antoine Guichard
42000 Saint-Etienne
554 501 171 R.C.S. Saint-Etienne
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote
et d’actions composant le capital social
au 31 mai 2023
(article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçables en assemblée générale
|108 426 230
|156 332 593
|155 941 801
* * *
*
Fait le 20 juin 2023 à 17h30
Attachment
