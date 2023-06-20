Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.06.2023 17:45:55

Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-05-2023

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
7.66 EUR -1.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

Société anonyme au capital de 165 892 131,90 €
Siège social : 1, Cours Antoine Guichard
42000 Saint-Etienne
554 501 171 R.C.S. Saint-Etienne

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote
et d’actions composant le capital social
au 31 mai 2023

(article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Nombre d’actions composant le capitalNombre total de droits de voteNombre total de droits de vote exerçables en assemblée générale
108 426 230 156 332 593 155 941 801

* * *
*

Fait le 20 juin 2023 à 17h30

Attachment


