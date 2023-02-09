SMI 11'220 -0.5%  SPI 14'466 -0.4%  Dow 34'036 0.3%  DAX 15'523 0.7%  Euro 0.9893 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'250 1.0%  Gold 1'873 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20'749 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9194 -0.2%  Öl 84.3 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
K+S-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Januar
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Philippinische Regierung erwägt Nickelexporte zu besteuern: So könnte sich dies auf den Nickelpreis auswirken
Ausblick: PayPal präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Fresenius-Aktie steigt: Neuer Fresenius-Chef will FMC wohl dekonsolidieren - FMC-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.02.2023 18:01:27

Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-01-2023

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
11.53 EUR 0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

Société anonyme au capital de 165 892 131,90 €

Siège social : 1, Cours Antoine Guichard

42000 Saint-Etienne

554 501 171 R.C.S. Saint-Etienne

 

 

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote

et d’actions composant le capital social

au 31 janvier 2023

 

(article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nombre d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote Nombre total de droits de vote exerçables en assemblée générale
108 426 230  151 641 827  151 577 206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* * *

*

 

 

 

 

 

Fait le 9 février 2023 à 14h00

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten