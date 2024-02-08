Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie
08.02.2024

Groupe Casino: Group Casino announces that it has reached agreements with Carrefour for the sale of 25 Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.53 EUR -3.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Group Casino announces that it has reached agreements with Carrefour for the sale of 25 Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets

Paris, 8 February 2024

Pursuant to the memorandum of understanding entered into with Groupement Les Mousquetaires on 24 January 20241, Groupement Les Mousquetaires has substituted Carrefour for the acquisition of some stores that were initially supposed to be acquired by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

In this context, Casino and Carrefour have entered into agreements2 providing for the sale of 25 stores (and the service stations attached to the stores) to Carrefour.

Carrefour has undertaken similar employee commitments to those of Groupement Les Mousquetaires towards the employees assigned to the transferred stores and service stations.

The disposals will take place on 30 April 2024, after consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

The operation will also be subject to obtaining:

  • all the usual authorizations required for the transfer of stores or service stations, and
  • the necessary merger control authorizations from the relevant competition authorities, or the decisions of the relevant competition authorities granting a waiver of the suspensive effect of the merger control procedure.

***

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on 8 February 2024 at 21:00 CET.

***

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 Press release dated 24 January 2024
2 a put option

Attachment


