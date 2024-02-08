Groupe Casino: Group Casino announces that it has reached agreements with Carrefour for the sale of 25 Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets

Group Casino announces that it has reached agreements with Carrefour for the sale of 25 Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets

Paris, 8 February 2024

Pursuant to the memorandum of understanding entered into with Groupement Les Mousquetaires on 24 January 20241, Groupement Les Mousquetaires has substituted Carrefour for the acquisition of some stores that were initially supposed to be acquired by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

In this context, Casino and Carrefour have entered into agreements2 providing for the sale of 25 stores (and the service stations attached to the stores) to Carrefour.

Carrefour has undertaken similar employee commitments to those of Groupement Les Mousquetaires towards the employees assigned to the transferred stores and service stations.

The disposals will take place on 30 April 2024, after consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies.

The operation will also be subject to obtaining:

all the usual authorizations required for the transfer of stores or service stations, and

the necessary merger control authorizations from the relevant competition authorities, or the decisions of the relevant competition authorities granting a waiver of the suspensive effect of the merger control procedure.

