Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Groupe Casino: Granting by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of a waiver of the obligation for the members of the Consortium acting in concert and their vehicle to file a draft public offer fo

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.58 EUR -1.03%
Granting by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of a waiver of the obligation for the members of the Consortium acting in concert (composed of EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., Fimalac and Attestor) and their investment vehicle (France Retail Holdings) to file a draft public offer for the Casino shares

Paris, 10 January 2024

Casino announces that on 9 January 2024 the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the " AMF ") granted a waiver of the obligation for the members of the Consortium acting in concert (composed of EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., Fimalac and Attestor) and their investment vehicle (France Retail Holdings) to file a draft public offer for Casino's shares pursuant to articles 234-8, 234-9, 2° and 234-10 of the AMF General Regulations.

The Group reminds that the completion of its financial restructuring remains subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted by the draft accelerated safeguard plan) of the following conditions precedent:

  • The granting of decisions by the anti-trust authorities1, other than the European Commission, authorising or not objecting to the restructuring as provided for in Casino's accelerated safeguard plan ;
  • the granting, where applicable, of authorization by the French Ministry of the Economy for the control of foreign investments ;
  • the granting of a decision by the European Commission recognizing that the Consortium's planned investment does not fall within the scope of the Foreign Subsidies Act ;
  • the granting by the Luxembourg Insurance Authority of a decision authorizing or not opposing the indirect change of control of Casino RE (Group's reinsurance subsidiary) ;
  • the approval of the accelerated safeguard plans of Casino Finance, DCF, CPF, Quatrim, Monoprix and Ségisor by the Paris Commercial Court.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 Anti-trust authorities of Morocco, Kosovo, Serbia and Northern Macedonia.

Attachment


