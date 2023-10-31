|
31.10.2023 19:25:55
Groupe Casino: Details of the backstopped capital increase of 275 million euros to be implemented as part of the financial restructuring
Details of the backstopped capital increases of 275 million euros to be implemented as part of the financial restructuring
Paris, 31 October 2023
Further to its press release of 5 October 2023, Casino Group announces that on 25 October 2023 at midnight (CET), the last commitment date for subscribing to the €275 million backstopped capital increases, Casino has received commitments to subscribe from the creditors for a total amount of approximately €195 million (i.e. circa 71% of the amount to be subscribed).
In accordance with the lock-up agreement dated 5 October 20231, the Group, the Consortium and the initial secured creditors who undertook to backstop the capital increase have decided, in view on the one hand of the subscription undertakings received, the additional time and costs incurred by a rights issue, and on the other hand of the Group's latest results (see Casino's publication of 26 October 2023), to immediately implement the guarantee of the secured creditors concerned for the remaining amount of approximately 80 million euros to be subscribed.
Therefore, Casino will not launch a rights issue as part of its restructuring.
As previously communicated by Casino, the implementation of the capital increases planned as part of the financial restructuring plan, which should be completed by 30 April 2024 at the latest, will result in massive dilution for existing shareholders and Rallye will no longer control Casino.
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
* * *
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino – Communications Director
Béatrice MANDINE – bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10
Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
1 See page 5 of the presentation dated 5 October 2023
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinesische Industriedaten im Fokus: Wall Street höher -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Plus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag mit leichten Gewinnen. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}