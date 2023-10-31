Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
31.10.2023 19:25:55

Groupe Casino: Details of the backstopped capital increase of 275 million euros to be implemented as part of the financial restructuring

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.85 EUR -11.20%
Details of the backstopped capital increases of 275 million euros to be implemented as part of the financial restructuring

Paris, 31 October 2023

Further to its press release of 5 October 2023, Casino Group announces that on 25 October 2023 at midnight (CET), the last commitment date for subscribing to the €275 million backstopped capital increases, Casino has received commitments to subscribe from the creditors for a total amount of approximately €195 million (i.e. circa 71% of the amount to be subscribed).

In accordance with the lock-up agreement dated 5 October 20231, the Group, the Consortium and the initial secured creditors who undertook to backstop the capital increase have decided, in view on the one hand of the subscription undertakings received, the additional time and costs incurred by a rights issue, and on the other hand of the Group's latest results (see Casino's publication of 26 October 2023), to immediately implement the guarantee of the secured creditors concerned for the remaining amount of approximately 80 million euros to be subscribed.

Therefore, Casino will not launch a rights issue as part of its restructuring.

As previously communicated by Casino, the implementation of the capital increases planned as part of the financial restructuring plan, which should be completed by 30 April 2024 at the latest, will result in massive dilution for existing shareholders and Rallye will no longer control Casino.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

* * *

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino – Communications Director

Béatrice MANDINE – bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10

Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99

or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 See page 5 of the presentation dated 5 October 2023

 

