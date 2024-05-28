|
28.05.2024 18:30:00
Groupe Casino: Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow
Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow
Paris, 28 May 2024
Casino Group confirms today the completion of the sale to Ardian and Bpifrance of its 10.15% residual stake in GreenYellow announced on 13 May 2024 (link) for net proceeds of EUR 46 million.
Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in GreenYellow share capital.
***
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Feiertag: SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen knapp im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handelstag im Minus. Wall Street zeigt sich uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag moderat abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}