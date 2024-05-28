Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
28.05.2024

Groupe Casino: Completion of sale of Casino's stake in GreenYellow

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.04 EUR 5.03%
Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow

Paris, 28 May 2024

Casino Group confirms today the completion of the sale to Ardian and Bpifrance of its 10.15% residual stake in GreenYellow announced on 13 May 2024 (link) for net proceeds of EUR 46 million.

Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in GreenYellow share capital.

***

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

 

Attachment


