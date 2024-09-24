Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
24.09.2024 08:45:00

Groupe Casino: Changes in governance at Monoprix and Naturalia

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.04 EUR 3.72%
Paris, 24 September 2024

Changes in governance at Monoprix and Naturalia

  • Philippe PALAZZI, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, appointed Chairman of Monoprix and Chairman of Naturalia on top of his current role
  • Alfred HAWAWINI, Group Transformation and Strategy Director, named Chief Executive Officer at Monoprix

Changes have been made to the Group’s governance with a view to furthering the implementation of its transformation plan. Accordingly, Philippe PALAZZI will now chair Monoprix and Naturalia, to ensure that the strategic choices made by these brands are consistent with the Group's new positioning.

Alfred HAWAWINI, previously Transformation and Strategy Director for Casino Group, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Monoprix. In this role, he will be responsible for managing Monoprix’s operations and, together with Monoprix’s Executive Committee, will be rolling out the new strategic plan to improve the brand's operating performance.

Naturalia will now be managed at the corporate level, on a par with the Group’s other brands, as it continues to develop and form synergies with all brands across the Group.

The Chief Executive Officer of Naturalia, Richard JOLIVET, will now report to Philippe PALAZZI as a result and work with the brand’s management team to continue powering the recovery begun a few months ago.

The position of Group Transformation and Strategy Director is not being maintained as such on the Executive Committee, which will now have 11 members. The Group's strategic plan will be implemented by the brands and overseen by a central team.

This new organisation will take effect on 24 September 2024.

"Monoprix is now a major brand at Casino Group, appreciated by its customers and recognised for its social and environmental commitments,” said Philippe PALAZZI. "It’s essential for Monoprix to be a driving force in the implementation of a new, more integrated organisation, which will enable Casino Group to embody the very best in convenience retailing while also improving its performance. I have every confidence in Alfred Hawawini and his Executive Committee to deliver on this mission at Monoprix, drawing on the skills and expertise of its teams. I would like to sincerely thank Guillaume SENECLAUZE for his strong personal commitment and his contribution to the development of the Monoprix brand. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

***

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29 -
Investor Relations - IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino – Corporate Communications Department
Christophe PIEDNOEL - cpiednoel@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 15 19 17 55
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
Press office - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Attachment


