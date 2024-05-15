Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
15.05.2024 17:45:00

Groupe Casino: AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION RELATED TO THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 11 JUNE 2024

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.03 EUR 8.97%
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON
A French société anonyme (joint-stock company) with share capital of €375,740,444.29
Registered office: 1, Cours Antoine Guichard
42000 Saint-Etienne, France
Registered with the Saint-Etienne Trade and Companies Registry

Availability of information related
to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting
of 11 June 2024

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on first call, on Tuesday 11 June 2024 at 10 am (CET) at Maison de la Mutualité - 24, rue Saint-Victor - 75005 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 3 May 2024 which contains the agenda, draft resolutions and describes the arrangements for participating and voting in the Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to this Meeting, including the voting and proxy form will be available to shareholders under the conditions laid down by applicable law and regulations.

They may be consulted online and downloaded directly from the Company’s website, at www.groupe-casino.fr/en, in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of the Company containing notably the Management reporton the 2023 financial year, as well as both the consolidated and parent company financial statements was published on 12 March 2024.

All of these documents may also be consulted by shareholders at the Company’s registered office (1, Cours Antoine Guichard - 42000 Saint-Etienne) or be obtained free of charge by submitting a request to Uptevia - Assemblées générales - 90-110, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in the newspaper "L’Essor Affiches Loire” on 24 May 2024.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live, on an audio feed, in French and in English, on Company’s website www.groupe-casino.fr/en. A rebroadcast will also be available online subsequently on Company’s website.

Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the Company's website, www.groupe-casino.fr/en, in the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders’ Meeting section.

******

Saint-Etienne, 15 May 2024

 

Attachment


