|
18.08.2023 06:45:22
Group strengthens market position despite slight decline in sales
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 18 August 2023
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group, says: "In the first half of 2023, mobilezone's Swiss business was particularly convincing. The market position as well as the MVNO business in the two markets Switzerland and Germany were further expanded, which is very pleasing for us.
In the MVNO business with HIGH, TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the sustained growth was more than confirmed with a net increase in the first half of 2023 of +50,200 (+24 per cent) to a portfolio of 260,300 mobile postpaid subscriptions.
The integration of Digital Republic (Switzerland), SIGA (Germany) and the telecommunications business of ENO (Germany) went according to plan and within the acquisition targets. In the German online business, mobilezone recorded a decline in sales figures due to dampened consumer sentiment. The company is optimistic about the second half of the year. The focus is on increasing profitability with a sustainably reduced cost base for the year.
Sales amounted to CHF 474 million (previous year: CHF 500 million), of which 69 per cent were achieved in Germany and 31 per cent in Switzerland. Adjusted for currency effects, sales amounted to CHF 491 million. This decline is mainly due to the drop in sales and turnover in the German online business. Sales of CHF 173 million (previous year: CHF 204 million), or 36 per cent of sales, were generated "online" with the company's own platforms. The EBIT was CHF 28.1 million (previous year: CHF 34.7 million) and the EBIT margin was 5.9 per cent (previous year: 6.9 per cent). Adjusted for the negative currency effect of CHF 0.6 million, EBIT for the reporting year was CHF 28.7 million, whereby the decline is due to the business in Germany, while in Switzerland EBIT was marginally higher. One-time charges from cost-cutting measures and additional, first-time depreciation from the purchase price allocation of the acquisitions had a negative impact of CHF 0.9 million on the first half of the year. Investments of CHF 8.0 million were made in customer acquisition in the MVNO area and in particular the acquisition of a customer base in Germany.
Key figures at a glance
Market area Switzerland
Business in Switzerland developed well in all areas.
Market area Germany
In B2B trading and in the MVNO business, the first half of the year went very well. In the online market, cautious consumer sentiment and reduced investments by business partners led to 15 per cent lower sales figures during the first 5 months.
Contact for analysts, investors, and media representatives
About mobilezone
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1706367
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1706367 18-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu mobilezone ag
|
06:45
|Group strengthens market position despite slight decline in sales (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|mobilezone Gruppe stärkt Marktposition trotz leichtem Umsatzrückgang (EQS Group)
|
14.08.23
|SPI-Wert mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in mobilezone angefallen (finanzen.ch)
|
09.08.23
|Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2023 der mobilezone Gruppe: Einladung zur Videokonferenz für Investoren, Analysten und Medienschaffende (EQS Group)
|
07.08.23
|SPI-Titel mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes mobilezone-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
31.07.23
|SPI-Papier mobilezone-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in mobilezone abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
28.07.23
|Erfolgreiche Lehrabschlüsse bei mobilezone (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|mobilezone eröffnet neuen Shop in Mendrisio (EQS Group)
Analysen zu mobilezone ag
USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|17.08.23
|Schroders: Kernenergie - eine tragfähige Option in der Energiewende?
|16.08.23
|Schroders: Chancen bei progressiven Immobilienanlagen
|10.08.23
|Schroders: Podcast: Has the energy transition race been run for investors?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI & DAX schliessen schwächer
Die asiatischen Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot. Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat im Donnerstagshandel nachgegeben. Der deutsche Leitindex machte ebenfalls Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}