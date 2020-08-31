Group Five Releases 2020 Results for Equity Compensation Financial Reporting Services

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Group Five Financial Reporting Benchmarking Study, corporate plan sponsors rated their loyalty and satisfaction with financial reporting services related to their equity compensation plans. In this year's study, industry loyalty increased 15 points to a Net Promoter Score (NPS)* of 59, while overall satisfaction rose by six percentage points from last year to 89% favorable. Compared to last year, the increase in overall satisfaction is statistically significant and reflects widespread improvements in client satisfaction with platform functionality and reports.

"The functionality of the financial reporting platform and the ability to produce specific financial reports, such as disclosure, deferred tax, and expense reports, are most important to plan sponsors and drive their willingness to recommend their service provider," said Kathy Huston, President of Group Five. "They are looking to service providers to offer customizable solutions that consistently produce accurate results and reduce the need for manual processes."

Equity Methods, for the eighth consecutive year, received the highest ratings with an NPS of 97 and an overall satisfaction rating of 100% favorable. E*TRADE has the second-highest loyalty rating with an NPS of 69, and UBS has the second-highest overall satisfaction rating at 97% favorable.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and we're honored that they've awarded us the highest satisfaction and loyalty ratings again this year," says Takis Makridis, CEO of Equity Methods. "Throughout the pandemic, we've been coming alongside our clients by developing reporting models for special situations, engaging in rapid turnaround projects, and providing decision-useful analytics as companies take bold action in the face of uncertainty. Positive feedback from clients is tremendously motivating to our entire team, and we cherish this mark of trust."

Now in its 22nd year, this year's annual study includes responses from 647 public companies who use an outsourced financial reporting service, a record high for participation. The Group Five study is the only independent forum for plan sponsors to confidentially express their opinions and priorities to service providers. To download a complimentary summary of the results by service provider, please visit Group Five's website.

Founded in 1990, Group Five Inc. is a corporate services research firm. Group Five, an industry leader in business-to-business loyalty and satisfaction research, is best known for research in stock plan administration and shareholder services.

* NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter Score® are a registered trademark of Fred Reichheld, Satmetrix, and Bain & Company. Net Promoter Scores range from -100 to +100 based upon the difference between the percent of promoter and detractor scores.

