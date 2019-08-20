+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
Group Delphi Acquires High-End Acrylic Fabricator Paragon Frames

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Delphi, an award-winning experiential marketing company, announced the acquisition of Paragon Frames, a San Francisco based agency founded in 1978 specializing in custom, museum-quality acrylic fabrication.

With over 30 years' experience bringing branded spaces and moments to life around the world, Group Delphi collaborates with clients to connect with audiences through trade shows, events, corporate environments, and museum exhibits.

Custom acrylic work is a highly sought-after skill in the trade show and exhibit industry, one that typically has to be contracted out to specialists like Paragon. This move brings the skill in-house, adding to the growing list of specialized production and design capabilities that Group Delphi can offer clients.

"The appeal of a specialist like Paragon is not only their ability to bring in new skills that we had been subcontracting, but their commitment to the same creative spirit that we celebrate," said Group Delphi CEO Justin Hersh. "When you have people around that embody creative thinking, that translates to generating not just more, but more interesting products."

Paragon's creative range is evident in the impressive and diverse portfolio of work they have undertaken over the company's history. Michael Gemignani, Paragon's former owner, fabricated the display cases for the original King Tut show at San Francisco's old de Young Museum in 1979, and again 30 years later when the show returned to the newly rebuilt museum in Golden Gate Park. Paragon also built displays for the Legion of Honor, the Exploratorium, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and worked with artists like Jim Campbell, famous for his LED light installations.

Beyond the museum world, Paragon also works directly with frame shops, art collectors, and consumers who need custom mounting and display cases for art and collectibles. This mixture of fine art and commercial work is a natural fit for Group Delphi where projects run the gamut from museums to retail environments to commercial trade show exhibits and more.

Paragon's retail and trade services will continue to be available to clients through Group Delphi's facility in Alameda, California. More details on this acquisition can be found at:

https://www.groupdelphi.com/blog/news/group-delphi-acquires-paragon-frames

